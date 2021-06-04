The Cross River State Police Command on Friday paraded 109 suspects for various offences ranging from armed robbery, cultism and arson.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the Police Command headquarters, Diamond Hill, Calabar, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Akande, warned that the police would not rest on its oars until criminal elements are smoked out from their hideouts in the state.

The CP gave a breakdown of items recovered from some of the suspects to include four tricycles, two locally-made guns with three cartridges, charms and regalia.

Among the suspects were 24-year-old Emmanuel David Etim alongside 28-year-old Solomon Aniedi Etim and 15 others for alleged felony, arson and cultism activities along Ikot Omin 8 Miles in Calabar when they attempted set ablaze Ikot Ikpai police station.

“May I state clearly that the command will leave no stone unturned in her efforts towards ridding the state of activities of miscreants.

“I, therefore, want to use this medium to warn all criminal elements and perpetrators of heinous crimes to steer clear, as they will not be spared inspite of their very satanic schemes,” the CP warned.

Akande further stated that the warning was in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s initiative and vision to fight criminality across the six geo-political zones with the formation of Operation Restore Peace, which is already on course in the state and will be sustained maximally.

“It is on this premise that the command enjoins residents of the state, good citizens to join hands with the police to drastically reduce crime to the barest minimum,” the CP added.