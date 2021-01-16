By ANDREW ESSIEN |

The two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State have resolved to work together following a 36-man Harmonised Caretaker Committee set up by the duo to run the affairs of the party in the state.

The party is also poised to take over the state from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by 2023.

Indication to this was contained in a letter dated January 11, 2021, by the state acting chairman, Sen. Matthew T Mbu to the chairman Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), governor Mai Mala Buni.

According to the letter, made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, stakeholders in the state resolved to work together for the unity of the party in the state in order to position the party to win elections and take over the state in the 2023 general elections.

In order to ensure fairness and transparency, the stakeholders also resolved that none of the 36-man committee members shall aspire to run for any office in the forth coming congresses in the state.

The letter read in part: “I write to submit the harmonised list of members of the APC Cross River State Caretaker Committee executive.

“The two factions of the former executives came together and resolved to put their differences aside and work for the common good of our party. This has put to rest the existence of factions within the ranks of APC in Cross River State and led to the emergence of a single APC Caretaker Committee executives.

“The stakeholders have resolved to work together for the unity of our party in order to position it effectively to win elections and take over the state in the 2023 general elections.”

It further stated the 36-member State Caretaker Committee have been mandated to work with other stakeholders at all levels to carry out similar harmonisation and unification of the factions across the local government, wards and units within one week.