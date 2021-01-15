By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The two factions of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River state have now resolved to work together following a 36-man harmonised Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party in the state.

The party is also poised to take over the state from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by 2023.

Indication to this was contained in a letter dated 11th January, 2021 by the State Acting Chairman, Senator Matthew T Mbu to the Chairman Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni.

According to the letter which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, stakeholders in the state resolved to work together for the unity of the party in the state in order to position the party to win elections and take over the state in 2023 general elections.

In order to ensure fairness and transparency, the stakeholders also resolved that none of the 36-man Caretaker Committee members shall aspire to run for any office in the forth coming congresses in the state.

The letter reads in part: “I write to submit the harmonised list of members of the APC Cross River State Caretaker Committee executive.

“The two factions of the former executives came together and resolved to put their differences aside and work fot the commons good of our party. This has put to rest the existence of factions within the ranks of APC Cross River State and led to the emergence of a single APC Caretaker Committee executive.

“The stakeholders have resolved to work together for the unity of our party in order to position thr party effectively to win elections and take over the state in 2023 general elections.”

The letter further stated that the 36-member State Caretaker Committee have been mandated to work with other stakeholders at all levels to carry out similar harmonisation and unification of the factions across the local government, wards and units within one week.

The 36-man state Caretaker Committee has Senator Matthew Mbu Jnr as Chairman, Barrister Richard Ogbeche, deputy chairman, Dr. Ntete Bassey Duke serve as Secretary while Barrister Emmanuel Adie – Legal Adviser, Hon. Mike Agbeh – Treasurer, Missang Efim Eka – Financial Secretary, while Owan Ekpe is made Organising Secretary and Bassey Ekpenyong Ita – Publicity Secretary.

Other members include Hon. Who Egbai – Welfare Secretary, Cyril David Ene – Auditor, Hon. Esther Bepeh – Woman Leader, Effiom-Ekaha Out – Youth Leader and Offiong Effanga Okon – Special (Physically Challenged) Leader.