Trade by barter, an ancient market system where commodities are usually exchanged for other commodities between individuals instead of the use of money is still being practiced in parts of Cross River State, LEADERSHIP reports.

In Esuk Mba community in Akapabuyo LGA of Cross River State, trade by barter is still being practiced. In this market individuals exchange their commodities directly for other commodities that they need.

The market which begins from 6 am to 1pm every Saturday plays a great role in the lives of the community’s daughters especially those who are married in nearby communities and who still see it as a duty to visit to sell their merchandise in Esuk Mba community market given the fact that it is the only market that does trade by barter in the entire LGA.

Even though the trading system is associated with waste of time and energy because one has to search for somebody to exchange the goods with, traders in Esuk Mba still prefer exchanging their goods for other goods.

A crayfish seller Mrs Rose Etim, who explained how things work in the market stated that she has given some quantity of crayfish to another market woman for a basin of garri. She said her husband, Mr Johnson Etim is a fisherman.

Another trader in Esuk Mba market, Mrs Sandra Bassey, who claimed to have reaped several benefits from trade by barter said that the system affords an individual an opportunity to get a commodity even when the individual has no money.

“Agreed that barter is subject to time wasting, but then, I still prefer the system of trading to others, especially now that there is no cash in my hands to purchase items that I want”, she said.

In her remarks, Mr Theodore Ekpeyong who was seen selling palm oil in jerry cans told LEADERSHIP that he is looking for someone with cat or dry tilapia fish to exchange it with some quantity of palm oil so that he can return home and continue with his farm work stressing that with catfish and some pieces of tilapia fish, his gallons of palm oil can be exchanged to enable him returned home to his plantation to join his wife and children waiting for him.

One of the youth leaders in the area, Mr Charles Andem, who described barter trade system as an old method of exchange, stated that barter system where commodities are being exchanged for another has been used for centuries and long before money was invented.

According the traditional ruler in the community Chief Emmanuel Asuquo, the trading system has attracted many from far and wide to watch how the transactions are done in the market.