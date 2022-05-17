Director-general (DG) of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, has dispelled reports making the rounds in some parts of the state that active cases of monkeypox are in the state.

Ekpeyong dispelled the rumours while interacting with our correspondent in a telephone conversation in Calabar yesterday.

In her words Ekpeyong said, “There is no active case of Monkey pox in any of the 18 LGAs of the state, the state government is held headstrong to the detection and management of related cases.

“As I speak with you a well constituted health awareness and sensitization team as well as a rapid surveillance team is on ground to salvage any outbreak of pandemic.”

Ekpeyong charged residents of the state not to panic, stressing that health authority Cross River State is strongly working on preventive medical approach while advising residents to comply with medical advice given to them by the health team.

“Cross River State has always been a state with proactive approaches to outbreak responses.

“From the onset, we try to activate immediate search and border control measures as it can be traced as far as the Poliomyelitis control, COVID-19, Lassa fever where almost all of our neigbouring states recorded substantial number of cases and that will continue to be our approach to safeguard our people.

“As of today May 16th 2022, there’s no active case of monkeypox in Cross River. We have tried every avenue to ensure that the state manages every symptom of monkeypox, especially in those LGAs where we have recorded cases in the last few months.

“We have intensified surveillance as we actively search for people who visit our health facilities with similar symptoms and those reported by their relatives.” Ekpeyong maintained.

The DG stated that since February the state has recorded only two cases of monkeypox incidents which had been managed by the state government.

“We have traced those they had contact with so that we can be assured of a pandemic free state.

“We won’t relent in our efforts to prevent the spread of the disease since we are aware of how transmittable it can be with a lot of people coming in and out of Cross River from where there are active cases even in the month of May.

The DG stated that state government is currently working with UNICEF and other partners in carrying out surveillance and training of health workers on how identify phenomenal symptoms.

She described early symptoms of money pox disease to include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, a general feeling of discomfort and exhaustion.