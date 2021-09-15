President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sworn in Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the new Senator representing Cross River North senatorial district of Cross River State.

Senator Jarigbe took the oath office at about 11:19am immediately after the start of Senate plenary on Wednesday.

The oath of office was administered by the Clerk of the Senate, Barr. Ibrahim Dauda El-ladan.

His swearing-in comes on the heel of a ruling by the Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, Cross River State capital on July 30, 2021, which declared Jarigbe winner of the December 5, 2020, Cross River North senatorial by-election.

Jarigbe, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) replaces Stephen Odey.

The Court of Appeal in its ruling delivered by Hon. Justice Chioma I. Nwosu nullified the certificate of return issued to Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and ordered it be issued the rightful winner, Jaribe.

Before his election to the Senate, Jaribe was a Member of the House of Representatives.