By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Concerned stakeholders from Cross River State have raised the alarm over alleged pressure on the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan to scuttle the planned swearing in of Hon. Jarigbe Agom as the duly elected senator for Cross River north .

The group in a statement alleged that the Cross River State government is trying to armtwist the leadership of the Senate to ignore the recent judgment of the Supreme court which recognised Hon. Jarigbe as the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate for the December 5th bye election of Cross Rivers North .

Leader of the group, James Ikem told journalists that the state government may have met with proxies of the Senate president earlier to further drum support for senator Stephen Odey whose stay in the Senate has since been nullified by the apex court .

He said “ I speak on behalf of many democrats in the state, we are worried over the turn of events in the case of Cross Rivers north and we want the Senate president to act now and fast “Stephen Odey whose Certificate of Return has been nullified, is still being allowed to take part in Plenary. It’s an act that desecrates the sanctity of the Senate Chamber.

“The fresh offensive is coming barely 48 hours after the Governor was reported to have threatened to dump PDP over his neglect.

“The Rule of Law should prevail. The Senate President should act on the Legal Advice by the Legal Department of the National Assembly and the recommendations of the Clerk of the National Assembly. The Judgment of the Supreme Court is final. Our Institutions should not be desecrated.