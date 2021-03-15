By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ogoja/Yala federal constituency Hon Agom Jarigbe has alleged that some National Assembly staff hid his file from getting to the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, thereby delaying his swearing in as a senator for over two weeks.

The Supreme Court had on February 25, 2021 sacked Senator Stephen Odey and declared Jarigbe as the authentic senator-elect for Cross River north.

Despite being sacked by the apex court, Odey has been attending plenary and sponsoring motions on the floor of the senate.

But speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, Jarigbe lamented that some unscrupulous administrative staff in the parliament decided to sit on his case file to forestall his being sworn in.

He said the file only got to the table of the Senate president on Wednesday after the intervention of the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Arc. Amos Ojo.

“The Supreme Court delivered that judgement on the 25th of February, 2021 and it took us about weeks to get a copy of the judgement signed by the Justice that read the lead judgement. We have communicated that judgement to the National Assembly through our lawyers but it took sometime for the file to reach the table of the Senate President. The file only got to the table of the senate president on Wednesday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are a few people down the administrative line in the National

Assembly who decided to sit on the file and ensured that it did not

get to the Senate president. But we moved in with some members of the

House and spoke with the Clerk of the National Assembly,” he said.

Jarigbe described the action of his opponent attending plenary as

illegal despite being sacked by the court. “We sought to know what was

wrong and my opponent, Stephen Odey who was ousted by the judgement of

the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court is still attending plenary-

that is illegal”, he stated.