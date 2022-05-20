A one-time Senator representing Cross River Central senatorial district in the National Assembly and Cross River State governorship aspirant in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Owan-Enoh, has withdrawn from the race.

Owan-Enoh asked his supporters to, therefore, support Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, who is the preferred and consensus candidate for the race chosen by the party’s leadership in the State.

Addressing a group of his campaign coordinators and party supporters in Calabar on Thursday night, Owan-Enoh said, “I am saddled with the onerous responsibility of conveying to you, my decision to suspend our campaign for the governorship of Cross River State on the platform of our party, the APC.

“After deep reflection in addition to consultations, I have taken the decision to yield to the consensus arrangement of our great party in the firm belief in the supremacy of our party.

“I do this for the sake of the unity of our platform and my support for the leadership of our party under His Excellency Governor Ben Ayade.

“No matter how profound our vision is, no matter how brightly the light of hope burns in our hearts, as loyal party men and women, the supremacy of the party is sacrosanct at all times.

“And so, it is in full compliance and obedience to the decision of our party as well as your understanding that I suspend this campaign.”

When speaking further, the former chairman of Senate Finance Committee and a former member of the House of Representatives, added that, “It is, therefore, in this spirit that I urge you to throw your weight and support behind Senator Bassey Otu, the consensus choice of our party.”