A cross section of the cross-river state paramount rulers and traditional institution hail and commend governor Ayade for his ingenuity and capacity that he has deployed in managing the state in the six and half years of his administration.

This was contained in a statement made by Etiyin Dr Edet Okon Etim the paramount ruler of Bakassi and the chairman of cross river state council of chiefs.

The traditional rulers were on a peace building mission and solidarity visit to The Northern senatorial district ahead of the yala/ ogoja House of Representatives bye election slated for Saturday the 26th of February 2022.

The statement was made while paying courtesy call on an illustrious son of yala and a major stakeholder of the state High Chief Higgins Peters at his country home in Okpoma – yala.

His majesty Etiyin Dr Edet Okon Etim also took the opportunity to express the gratitude of the entire southern senatorial district of cross river to His excellency Governor Ben Ayade for his decision to honor his promise of taking the governorship position back to the southern senatorial district where it started in 1999 after completion on rounds in the three senatorial districts of the state.

The paramount rulers prayed for peace and admonished everyone involved to eschew violence in the forthcoming bye election and the general elections of 2023.

