The Rapid Response Register (RRR) under the National Social Safety-Net programme said it had trained 108 enumerators in the 18 Local Government Areas of Cross River.

Mr Chris Anake, state coordinator of the programme fielded questions from journalists on Wednesday in Calabar on its performance.

Anake said that RRR was designed as an intervention under the National Social Safety-Net programme scale up to meet the needs of mostly urban households and individuals pushed into poverty due to economic shocks of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the training is part of preparations for registration of beneficiaries in the state.

“As part of preparations for the registration of new beneficiaries, we have sensitised and carried out engagements with Local Government chairmen across the state, while 108 enumerators have also been trained,” he said.

The coordinator said the training was an opportunity for the state to capture more people and include them into the Single Register of vulnerable persons.

“This comes with a lot of benefits to many at different times, thereby reducing the poverty index in the state, ” he said.

Anake urged stakeholders including politicians, traditional rulers, youths and women groups as well as civil society organisations to avail themselves of the Community Based Targeting of vulnerable persons, to cooperate with the enumerators in their respective communities.

“I pray that stakeholders support our men in terms of security, mobilising vulnerable persons and the unemployed to get registered to enable them benefit from the programme, ” Anake said.

He added that the programme was a Federal Government plan to ensure that vulnerable citizens are given support and gradually uplifted from poverty. (NAN)