No fewer than 900,000 children between the ages of 0-59 months are set to be vaccinated against Poliomyelitis by the Cross River State Ministry of Health under the phase 1 the of Outbreak Response (OBR1) immunization programme.

At the flag-off ceremony of the programme, performed by the laramount ruler of Yakurr LGA of the State, HRM Obol Ofem Ubana Eteng, the director-general, Cross River Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpeyong, stated that with the vaccination, many children who would have suffered paralysis would now be saved.

Addressing the crowd of mothers, health workers, WHO representatives and residents of Yakurr nation on Tuesday the DG stated, “Reasons for our choice of Yakurr LGA and choice of the Obol Lopon of Ugep is not farfetched.

“It is because you have been our voice, concerning every health intervention programme he had roles out in this state. You are always and have been very supportive. That is why we choose to flagg it off here; the role of traditional leaders in promoting health.”

Ekpeyong stated that the reason why the Ministry of Health decided to flag off the immunization at the palace of the royal father was because of the role in societal development played by the traditional institutions.

The DG added, “Polio has caused a lot of psychological, emotional and physical damages to families over the years, and we know. As a state, we have been able to overcome the Type 1, Type 2, Type3, and and recently, the World Health Organization certified us polio-free.

“But in some states in Nigeria some years ago, we recorded cases of the Type 2, which is poliomyelitis which gave room for this vaccination exercise called Outbreak Response (OBR) against poliomyelitis Type 2.

“We are hereby targeting children between zero to fifty-nine months (0-59 months).

“That’s because children are the most likely to have poliomyelitis. Please, prevention is better than cure, so ensure your kids are vaccinated, it is free and priceless.

“My dear mothers, try your best, make sure your children receives all the vaccination they are supposed to receive. Take your cards to the health centre, the health workers will help you examine the card if your child has missed any vaccine, and you will be duly vaccinated.

“We are focussing on children of age zero to 59 months, and we are targeting about 900,000 children in Cross River State. We began on the 9th of April and and was scheduled to end on the 12th of April, with two additions a days to mop-up, so there has been a lot of sensitisation on this exercise already.

“Some of our health workers are out to the field to ensure that those who are not here are well vaccinated. I am appealing to mothers and care givers across the state, let us as a must, utilize every great opportunity presented to us in this manner and ensure that our children are healthy,” the DG stated.

Shortly before the official flag-off of exercise, the Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ofem Ubala Eteng, said: “because health is wealth, we have taken part in several health programmes and we are still ready to take part in many more, especially the ones that concern children, because children are the leaders of tomorrow.

“In Yakurr we are always ready to receive you anytime anywhere. Even if you just give us 12 hours notice, we will host whatever function you want us to host, because health is wealth; if you are healthy, you will make money, but if you are sick, you cannot make any progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is why each time they ask us to host any health programme, we run and catch it on the air, because we want to be very healthy people.

“Whatever programme that is about children I am always very interested to come and stand before you, and tell them the benefits, I have told my people, that polio vaccine is true, but the vaccination is very efficient and effective.

“So when Polio comes and you are vaccinated, it will run away from you; but if you refuse vaccination and the Polio comes and see you as a friend, you are gone. I encourage all my people to come out in their numbers to take this vaccines, to make our children well and strong,” the traditional ruler added.