Cross River State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in conjunction with the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) and the State Joint Public Negotiations Council, have concluded plans to begin strike action in the state from today.

The strike followed the inability of the state government to implement the 14-point demand made by the labour unions.

Speaking on the issue with LEADERSHIP in Calabar yesterday, the state NLC chairman Ben Ukpekpi confirmed that the strike action is real.

According to a bulletin issued by the labour unions in Calabar yesterday, the unions charged all LGA workers in the state to down tools to enable them press home their demands.

“Dear comrades, whereas an enlarged Congress of organised labour, meet on Wednesday 6th October, , 2021 at Nigerian Civil Service Union (NCSU) Secretariat, to deliberate on the many issues troubling the workers of Cross River State.

“Whereas the Congress, after extensive deliberation, resolved that all the workers in the state and local government should down tools to press home our grievances. Workers are hereby called upon to stay at home, from Tuesday 12th October, 2021. The leadership of labour unions in the state urged their members to stay at home pending when all matters relating to workers welfare would be resolved.

“Comrades stay at home until you hear from us,” the bulletin reads.

The labour unions’ leaders had on October 7, 2021 put forward a 14-point demand to the state governor.

Among the demands made by the labour union to the state government include; implementation of promotions to both state and local government workers; non-remittance of deductions from workers’ salaries; full implementation of minimum wage to both state and local government workers.

Others included none implementation of full 27.5% teachers’ enhancement allowance; stoppage of tax exemption and allowance for teachers; payment of hazard allowances for medical and health workers; inclusion of all staff employed but not yet payrolled by the state, amongst other demands.