BY Obiora Ifoh, DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Patience Ihejirika, Stellamaries Amuwa, Abuja,

Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

As most Christian faithful prepare for their annual crossover ritual today, the federal government has warned against activities that would undermine ongoing efforts to prevent the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Predicting a significant increase in coronavirus infections in Nigeria by January, 2021, the federal government threatened that any church, group or persons that compromise government efforts in checking the deadly disease will not be spared.

Although the government has not officially banned the observation of the service which traditionally holds at midnight of December 31 every year, the extant laws that put limits to movement in Nigeria between 12 and 4am make it impracticable for people to observe the crossover night without violating the law.

Many state governments, churches and Christian Association of Nigeria had earlier asked churches not to hold any crossover service in deference to the government’s position due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears there are adjustments by all the stakeholders to ensure that the service holds.

For instance, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) while noting yesterday that the churches can go ahead with their crossover night service in Abuja warned strongly that noncompliance with COVID-19 protocols will not be permitted.

Head, Media and Public Enlightenment of FCT COVID-19 Taskforce, Comrade Ikaro Attah, said church leaders should obey government and security personnel directives to avert the spread.

He disclosed that a combined team of the Task Force will be going round to monitor compliance during the service.

Attah said there is a need for worshippers to support any decision of the government that would promote the progress and development of the territory.

His words: “As enforcement team that take directive from FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the Commissioner of Police, we are working in collaboration with leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at all levels and league of Imams.

“We had discussions with religious leaders on the need to obey the COVID-19 protocols, so all those who will be engaging in crossover night worship service must adhere strictly to the guidelines. They should put on their face mask, provide a washing hand basin as well as keep physical distancing”.

According to him, “all the worship Centres should not be overcrowded”.

He also asked many worshippers to join the programme through online platforms.

He continued: “For those who will not comply we would not overlook them to jeopardize the lives of others, those that fail to comply will be brought before the court for prosecution. Again, the centre where the protocol is flouted will be shut.

“We appeal to religious leaders and the worshippers to obey the COVID-19 protocols”.

He insisted that any worship centre found contravening the COVID-19 protocol will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Even with the government gestures, some Christian denominations have backed down on their insistence to hold Crossover services in churches today.

Churches that are in the forefront of the crossover service debacle aside Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) are the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Living Faith Church Worldwide (a.k.a. Winners Chapel), Deeper Life, Day Star, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries among others

They had on Tuesday announced adjustments in their programmes to ensure that none of their members violates the 12 midnight – 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government as part of measures to contain COVID-19 spread.

The CAN had earlier announced that the service, which normally extends to 12am on the first day of the year, should not hold so that Christians can maintain a strict adherence to COVID-19, protocols.

CAN’s national president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, advised state chapters to adhere strictly to directives by relevant government authorities on the crossover night service.

“There is no sacrifice that is too much to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic in the interest of all and sundry,” Ayokunle said in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

Ayokunle, who urged Christian leaders to cooperate with the government, said the directive was understandable.

He stated: “We understand the unfortunate state COVID19 infection has put everybody world over, which caused some state governments to place a total ban on crossover night service and we are not happy that we would not be able to enter into the New Year prayerfully in joint fellowship with our brothers and sisters.

“We, however, urge you all to abide by the directives of each state government on this so as to prevent the spread of the infection. One thing that is certain is that the end of COVID-19 is here at last in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ.

“In those states, services should be closed about 10:30pm or at most 11:00pm to enable worshippers to return home on time. It is a passing phase and this too shall pass away in Jesus Name. Very soon, the pandemic will become history and we will return to our usual routine services in Jesus’ Name.”

Already, the Ondo State government has vowed to prosecute any church leader that may violate its ban on the midnight service.

The government, through the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, had announced the ban last week and said the enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols would begin from January 1, 2021.

But the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. John Oladapo, kicked against the directive of the government, saying the association was not consulted before the decision was taken.

He said, “Services hold as the normal tradition demands. We were not consulted. We are not aware of that. Issues like this are not just a radio announcement or someone just writing from one corner of his office. ”

Worried by the effrontery of the CAN to call for disobedience of the government directives, the chairman, Ondo State Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof Adesegun Fatusi, in a statement warned against violating the government’s directive on the matter, declaring that anyone caught violating the order would be punished according to the law.

In the statement titled, ‘Response of the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee On COVID-19 to CAN leadership on the issue of vigil on 31st December 2020,’ Fatusi noted that the directives of the government were for the safety of the people of the state against the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Adesegun said, “We hereby call on all the people in Ondo State to celebrate the end of the year with a deep sense of responsibility and a strong commitment to safety and resist any call by anyone, no matter how highly placed, for them to disobey government health order and, therefore, put themselves at the risk of COVID-19 and its consequences as well as legal penalties, including fines and jail terms as specified in the Ondo State COVID-19 laws. Obedience, as the Holy Bible states, is better than sacrifice.

“We also deeply appreciate the efforts of Christian leaders who had acted responsibly and responsively to inform their branches and members of the subsisting curfew and encouraged them to follow the government’s orders.”

However, in Lagos State, the local chapter of CAN and the state government agreed that services should end by 11pm today.

The Lagos CAN chairman Bishop Steven Adegbite, backed down on earlier directive to members that they end the service by 12.15am and that members who could not return home should pass the night in churches till day break.

Lagos State government had previously ordered all worship centres to suspend night services, vigils and crossover events.

The state also announced a 12am to 4am curfew as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Adegbite said, “As part of our responsibility as a law-abiding organisation and in response to the appeal made to us by the state government, we hereby direct that all churches should ensure their services on 31st of December, 2020 end at 11:00 pm so as to allow attendees get to their respective homes and places of rest on or before 12:00 midnight when the curfew will start.”

In a memo to all parishes signed by its Assistant General Overseer (AGO) in charge of Admin/Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, the RCCG said it will do live streaming of the Crossover Service today night.

It urged members to link up virtually on Dove Television and other on-line platforms.

The January 8 Holy Ghost Service (HGS) will also be conducted by the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, virtually, Odesola said in the memo.

According to him, the mission took the decision in compliance with the government’s directive.

It was also learnt that Winners’ Chapel service and Bishop David Oyedpo’s sermon scheduled to kick-off from 6pm today, will be streamed live and viewed by members at all viewing centres affiliated to the church.

Winners’ Chapel said: “Where the government places an embargo on the Crossover Night service, churches may meet earlier to praise and give God praises for the gift of life despite the pandemic and to place their requests for 2021 before God”.

Also, the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries led by Dr Daniel Olukoya said the church’s cross-over service would hold physically between 9pm and 11pm while it would continue virtually into the New Year.

A circular dated December 29, 2020, and signed by Pastor Gbesan Adebambo, the church’s assistant general overseer in charge of Administration, partly reads: “The leadership of this ministry has directed that, in view of the government safety and health regulations, coupled with the imposed curfew between 12 am and 4 am, the cross-over night service on the 31st of December, 2020, would now hold from 9 pm to 11 pm on Thursday.”

Lagos-based church, Covenant Christian Centre, said the crossover service of the church would hold physically between 7 pm and 9 pm.

The senior pastor of the church, Poju Oyemade, stated this in a broadcast on Tuesday, adding that a second service would hold virtually and would be televised between 11 pm to 1 am.

Furthermore, the Deeper Christian Life Ministry led by Pastor William Kumuyi would hold cross-over service starting from 10 pm.

“We are having it based on district and location basis. We are not going to have large gatherings like the previous years. We are starting by 10 pm,” an official of the church who said he was not permitted to speak on the matter noted.

Lagos-based church, Daystar Christian Centre, led by Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has also announced that the church’s cross-over service would be held strictly online between 7 pm and 9pm today.

However, there appear to be a twist in the adjustment as some churches in FCT appear to be distancing themselves from the position of their parent bodies.

In RCCG, FCT Province, the church has decided to observe the crossover night in deference to the directives from the national headquarters.

In a memo to the pastor, the assistant general overseer, RCCG in Charge of FCT said, “You are free to organize your crossover service in FCT as long as you put all the precautions in place. God bless you.”

Meanwhile, some state governments have also given approval to adjusted observance of the cross over night.

The Oyo state government lifted the 12am to 4am curfew earlier imposed on states by the federal government to permit religious organisations conduct their cross-over services.

This was disclosed by Taiwo Adisa, chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, via a statement shared on the State’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He stated: “Following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on 29th December, 2020, His Excellency, the executive governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE, has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted.

“The governor has also warned citizens and residents of Oyo State to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, protocols and advisories as laid down by the OYO State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at limiting the transmission of the disease in our communities.

“Secondly, he has directed that enforcement of these guidelines and protocols in accordance with the law will be applied as appropriate, enjoining individuals and organizations to comply and by so doing ensure that we all spread the joy of this season and not the virus.”

The state government had on Tuesday called on the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to adhere strictly to the existing 12 AM to 4:00 AM curfew imposed by the federal government by concluding cross-over services in churches earlier, rather than the traditional midnight services held on every 31st of December.

The government further announced a ban on the organisation of street carnivals in its effort at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 which has claimed not less than 50 lives in the State.

The coordinator of the Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Temitope Alonge, gave the hint during a press briefing, on Tuesday, to update the public on the latest developments regarding the global pandemic in the State.

Also, it would be recalled that Ondo State government warned church leaders against violating its directives to avoid prosecution.

It read the riot act in response to a statement by the state chairman of CAN, Rev. John Oladapo, that churched should hold cross over service in defiance of the state government directive.

Oladapo was reported to have called on Christians to disregard the government’s directive because relevant stakeholders were not consulted.

But the chairman of the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said COVID-19 was primarily a health issue and not a religious issue.

Meanwhile, the Osun State government has relaxed its directive prohibiting religious gatherings during the New Year Eve, as it shifted the curfew from 12 am to 1 pm.

This was disclosed by the commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode, in a statement shared via the state’s Twitter handle on Wednesday. She said that the government insisted that no one should be on the streets by 1am.

According to Egbemode, the state government had decided to allow cross-over gatherings, being sensitive to the mood of the season.

She said, “But any organisation holding cross over service must note that they are expected to close the service early and everyone must be off the streets by 1am.

“Security operatives have been given the directive to enforce this guideline. Religious bodies and citizens are therefore advised to comply because we do not want anyone to spend the first day of the year in police custody.

“Also, the leadership of religious bodies must ensure strict adherence to safety protocols, which include accommodating only 50 percent capacity of their normal attendance, ensuring social distancing, use of nose masks or face fields by participants.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) had predicted a

significant increase in coronavirus infections in Nigeria by January,

2021.

Speaking in Abuja at the Presidential Task force (PTF)

National Briefing, Director General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Iheakwazu

said Nigeria would in January 2021 pay the price of violating the

COVID-19 protocols during the festivities.

“We just faced the worst week since we started responding to this

outbreak. We had more cases in Nigeria last week than in any other

previous week since the beginning of the outbreak.

“Pictures and videos from across the country paint a very

disheartening situation because it appears that our messaging, our

appeals to Nigerians over the last few months have not been heeded and

we have gone ahead with business as usual. Events centres are full,

social activities are full and so it is not surprising that cases are

rising.

“January will be a tough month, no doubt about it. So, we have to

brace ourselves for the consequences of the activities that we decided

to carry out in December. Our colleagues, the Chief Medical Directors

CMDs are here today because of the pressures that we face across the

country”, he said.

The NCDC boss noted that in terms of the new variant of the virus,

there was no change in the presentation of symptoms, except that it

was more transmissible which would mean more cases, including critical

ones, and the possible increase in fatalities.

NCDC) had on Tuesday confirmed 749 new cases of Coronavirus disease infection in Nigeria.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 85,560 which includes 71,937 discharged cases and 1,267 deaths.

NIMR Begins Probe Of Fake COVID-19 Result

Meanwhile, as the fear of the spike of the coronavirus thickens, the Nigerian

Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) said it is currently

investigating a video circulating on the social media alleging that

fake COVID-19 result could be obtained at the institute.

The director-general of NIMR, Prof. Babatunde Salako, said in a

statement yesterday in Lagos that the institute, as “a reputable

research entity, would not engage in such derogatory activity”.

The Lagos State government had on Tuesday raised the alarm over sales of

fake COVID-19 test results in the state.

The state government said that processes were being put in place to

clamp down on both buyers and sellers.

Salako said, “A video has been circulating on social media, creating

impression that fake COVID-19 results can be secured from NIMR.

“This is to inform the general public and our friends that this will

be thoroughly investigated.

“NIMR does not stand for such behaviour, and will not be tolerated.”

He said the institute had been in the forefront of curbing the spread

of the virus, noting that it would continue to contribute to the fight

against spread of the virus.

The institute, in collaboration with Lifebank, had in

March launched the first drive through COVID-19 test in sub-Sahara

Africa.

NMA Cautions Against Reopening Of Schools

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has again warned against reopening of schools

earlier in the year but was ignored.

NMA president, Prof. Innocent Ujah, who stated this yesterday at a webinar organised by the

Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond, said when he sounded the warning earlier, he was

rather seen as someone against the progress of the education sector.

According to him, the country was not adequately prepared when the

schools were reopened.

In his words: “When the government wanted to reopen the schools, I

cautioned them and said if the schools must be reopen, there must be

necessary preparation to prevent the children from contracting the

virus. One parent wrote the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 that I don’t want people to go to school and that I was being wicked.

“Now, we all know better; a lot of children who sat for the last WASSCE

were infected. Today, some corps members have also been infected.

These are some of the things that could have been prevented if

sufficient precautions were taken before reopening the schools.”

Speaking further, Ujah said disregard for social distancing and

non-adherence to other COVID 19 protocols are contributing to the

rising cases of COVID-19.

“Social distancing in my opinion has failed. If you

go to the market places, social distancing protocol is not being

observed. In that case, are we prepared? I think we need to do a lot

of sensitisation,” he added.

No Corps Member Abandoned At Isolation Centre – Nysc

Meanwhile, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management has said that there are no abandoned NYSC members in COVID-19 isolation centres.

A report circulating on social media had alleged that some NYSC members were abandoned in COVID-19 isolation center.

But in a statement yesterday, NYSC said, “The management of the scheme wishes to state emphatically that the

story is inaccurate, and does not in any way represent the true

position of things concerning either the Corps Members in reference,

or Prospective Corps Members earlier quarantined in other Isolation

Centres for testing positive to COVID-19”.

In the statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the director,

Press and Public Relations of the scheme, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, noted: “To

put the issues raised in proper perspective, some Corps Members of the

2020 Batch “A” deployed to Jigawa State, who had to return to the

Orientation Camp to conclude the Orientation programme earlier

truncated in March this year, arising from the Coronavirus pandemic

tested positive to the dreaded virus upon being tested at the camp.

“It is pertinent to state that before admission into any NYSC camp,

both the Prospective Corps Members or Corps Members as the case may

be; and Camp officials must undergo COVID-19 test.

“Those that tested negative were allowed into the camps, while cases

of those that tested positive are handled by the Nigeria Centre for

Disease Control (NCDC)”.

Gov Fintiri Warns Against New Wave Of COVID-19

Meanwhile, Adamawa state governor,

Ahmadu Fintiri has put the state on notice of possible new

restrictions.

The governor warned in a statement yesterday that the state government was

not leaving anything to chance in tackling the spike of the pandemic

that has been reported in Nigeria.

In the statement signed by his chief press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou,

Governor Fintiri said, “With the confirmation that Nigeria has entered the

second wave of the Pandemic that changed developments across the world

for much of 2020, Government has resolved to ensure citizens observe

the protocols of COVID-19 for their own good.”

The governor also stressed that the state government would need the cooperation

and support of club owners, event centres and those operating

businesses at night at this time of the second wave of the pandemic,

urging them to close by 10pm.

“The new strain of Coronavirus which is spreading faster, calls for

the understanding and cooperation of all to stop the virus,” he said.

While wishing the people of the state a prosperous year 2021, Governor

Fintiri expressed hope of a better new year with healthy citizens.

Edo Records 2 Deaths, 18 New Cases

Similarly, Edo state said it has recorded two deaths and 18 new coronavirus cases,

bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 90.

In a tweet, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, urged residents in the state to

take personal responsibility to protect themselves and their loves so

as to prevent the spread of the virus.

He state: “We recorded 2 deaths and 18 new COVID-19 cases,

bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 90. As we

combat the 2nd wave of the pandemic, I urge you to take personal

responsibility to protect yourself and your loved ones this season.

Stay safe.”

The governor had earlier said that the state government had

reactivated isolation and treatment centres across the state, adding

that the state’s contact tracing network and disease surveillance

mechanism has been reinvigorated to deal with new cases in the state.