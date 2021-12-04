CEO, Epiphany Music Ltd, Olayinka Sobola, has said that crowdfunding will explore more avenues to boost productivity and growth in the creative sector and entertainment industry to close the funding gaps of untapped potentials and underutilised talents in the creative sector.

Speaking at a media launch of Indie Innovate, a crowdfunding platform for music artistes in Nigeria, Sobola said the platform will reach out to creatives while ensuring that the industry thrives by leveraging young talents in the industry to further strengthen and co-opt them into building and exploring their opportunities in the creative sector.

He assured that they would address the need to boost innovative spirit beyond what we could imagine by bringing creative artistes from obscurity to limelight while addressing the funding gaps with crowdfunding platform to boost performances of the sector in digital marketing, Youtube adverts, media and entertainment sector.

He noted that INDI INNOVATE is a big picture of what is about to happen in the creative and entertainment sector while adding that good funding will promote music and entertainment ambitions to the next level.

He said INDI INNOVATE will bring independent and upcoming artiste to the creative industry by funding them to achieve their dreams

While stating that “With the disruptions in the creative Industry due to lack of funds, creatives needs adequate funding and in a bid to close the funding gaps, the Nigeria creative industry needs to explore it’s raw talents and potentials to boost productivity in the sector while leveraging market value, shared values, visibility and digital transformation.”

He affirmed that the platform will pick all genre of artistes from gospel, RnB, hip-hop, Afro pop among others.

Sobola further expressed optimism that the Nigeria creative sector and entertainment industry will rebound in coming years to come with the classified genre of artiste that is coming into the mainstream of the industry while calling on creatives to utilise this opportunities to drive the value-chain of the entertainment sector.