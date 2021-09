Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited has received an industry award in recognition of its active participation towards the launch of the inaugural Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI) in Nigeria and for the implementation of the various food fortification index compliance guidelines in its food processing plants.

The firm received the award of ‘Industry Leader in Quality Systems and Fortification’ recently in Lagos at the launch of the Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI), organised by TechnoServe Nigeria, a non-government organisation, under its Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods (SAPFF) programme.

CFM has been driving the achievement of the micronutrient food fortification index as a critical part of the mandate agreed to at the 2018 Nigeria Food Processing and Leadership CEO Forum convened by TechnoServe, the Aliko Dangote Foundation and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Micronutrient Fortification Index is an industry-owned, independently verified public ranking of Nigerian food processing companies’ relative performance in their efforts to fortify wheat flour, edible oil, sugar, and salt.

Speaking on the award, managing director of CFM, Ashish Pande, who also participated as one of the top discussants at a fireside chat session titled ‘Using Data and Digitalization to Improve Product Quality and Enhance Sustainable Business Practices’ at the event, said: “we are committed to serving high-fortified food products that meet the highest quality assurance and control standards.”

“This strong commitment led to the acquisition and installation of a state-of-the-art vitamin premix facility in our plants. The premix facility is highly digitized and ensures the right quantities of micronutrients are added to our food products at the factory processing level,” he added.

He explained further that the micronutrient fortification and self-regulation award would serve as a motivation to CFM to keep deploying more resources into ensuring that consumers consistently gain access to richly fortified wheat-derivative foods, such as, the Mama Gold semolina brand, bread produced from Mama Gold Flour, and the Crown Premium Pasta range.

The vice president of the firm, Alok Khator, thanked TechnoServe Nigeria for the industry recognition, saying, “we are profoundly honoured by this award and renew our pledge to continue to invest in and adopt technological innovations to optimise food fortification compliance levels across all our food products.”

Meanwhile, principal consultant, Glytabs Consulting, Prof. Olugbenga Ogunmoyela tasked food product manufacturers to prioritise public health in their food processing approach as well as comply with various regulatory guidelines.