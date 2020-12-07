BY KINGSLEY OKOH |

Nigerian pasta category brand, Crown Premium Pasta has unveiled top Nollywood actress and movie producer, Chioma Akpotha as its brand ambassador.

The actress, who has won notable filming awards including the African Movie Academy Award, was unveiled by Crown Flour Mills Limited, the makers of Crown Premium Pasta, at a contract signing event held in Lagos.

Reacting to her new signing with Crown Flour Mills, she said: “There’s truly nothing greater than getting to be a part of something one truly loves and uses personally. I’m really excited to be representing the Crown Premium Pasta range of delicious pasta products which are non-sticky, delicious and healthy to consume.”

As part of her new role, she will promote Crown Flour Mill’s, Crown Premium pasta brands comprising of Crown Premium Spaghetti, and Crown Premium Twist Cavatto Macaroni, to her family, friends and to her ever-amazing fans in Nigeria, whom she fondly calls “My Omafam”.

Commenting on the appointment, Crown Premium Pasta’s Brand ambassador, (B2C),Mr.Nitin Mehta, said: “the brand is glad to identify with Chioma Akpotha. She is an actress who brings an extraordinary level of commitment and discipline to light up every role she plays on the screen. She exemplifies the rich capacity available in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Mehta added.

Also speaking, general manager/head, marketing, B2C Crown Flour Mills, Mrs. Bola Adeniji, said: “we welcome Chioma Akpotha to the Crown Premium Pasta family as our brand ambassador. There is a natural fit between Crown Premium Pasta and Chioma Akpotha; and we look forward to this natural chemistry to produce some great work together.