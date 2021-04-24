ADVERTISEMENT

By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Following Thursday’s windstorm that wrecked havoc in Calabar and environs leading to destruction of property worth millions of naira, the Cross River State commissioner for environment, Mr. Mfon Bassey, has begun clearing of drainages and cutting trees that blocked the roads in the state capital.

The commissioner urged residents of the state not to panic as the government had

swung into action in order to clear the vehicles trapped along the streets of Calabar, due to the heavy rainfall that resulted in flooding.

“You can see that we are working tirelessly to ensure that there is vehicular movement to avoid affecting businesses,” Mfon said.

The exercise began with the removal of huge trees that trapped cars at Etim Edem axis around the Mary Slessor avenue and others.

The team from the Calabar Urban Development Authority (CUDA) headed by Mr. Joemary Ekeng went to Calabar road where a signage frame fell across the road.

Other areas cleared by the team included Mobil-MCC, Barracks Road and several streets within the state capital.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered from the Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Information that there was no report of loss of life.