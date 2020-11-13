Newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH), Prof. Augustine Oko Angba, has resumed duty and promised to restore the mandate of the state institution.

Angba, who emerged as the 5th substantive vice chancellor of the Ivory Tower, in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday expressed his appreciation to the state Gov. Ben Ayade and the university Governing Council for finding him worthy to occupy the exalted position.

Prof. Angba restate his commitment to prioritise the staff welfare and students of the University also promised to transform the university.

It was recall that Angba was the former Rector of the Cross River Institute of Technology and Management (CRITM) Ugep, and an Alumnus of the Premier University of Ibandan expresses his profound gratitude to God for his Grace upon his life.

BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

