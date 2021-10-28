Vice chancellor of Cross River University of Technology, Prof Austine Oko Angba, has warned matriculating students not to engage themselves in internet fraud, and other vices like sorting so as not to shatter their dreams.

The VC charged the newly admitted 6,250 students not to listen to staff and students propagating the idea that good grades are only achieved through sorting.

Angba issued the warning during the institution’s 19th matriculation ceremony which took place yesterday in Calabar.

Angba said, “This is not true as the university condemns sorting completely and in strong terms”, just as he promised to reward students who behaved well accordingly.

Other vices frowned at by the VC included arson, examination malpractice, cultism and certificate racketeering among others.