Bitcoin has a massive use in Nigeria in recent years. The industry has made people crazy. But this rise has been a rollercoaster because the country had to face challenges and bans on bitcoins too. People still use bitcoins but many especially the newbies are perplexed about the legal status of bitcoin in Nigeria.

Therefore, bitcoin does not come under any category of security in Nigeria. But that does not mean that the person using bitcoin would be arrested. No one will arrest until and unless any criminal activity has been done while using bitcoin. However, the status of bitcoin is ambiguous.

The Security Issues:

One of the major reasons for this confusion is the security issues of bitcoin. The Nigerian government has been facing issues with it. Bitcoin being a decentralized system is not under any of the government’s control. The decentralized system of bitcoin, on one hand, benefited people but on the other hand, it led to the propagation of illegal activities.

Dark Money.

The central bank of Nigeria has authority over all the banks and the financial institutions of the country. The finance sector is well regulated in this way but the crypto world being anonymous has led fraudsters to do the crimes. Money has been laundered without any evidence. This kind of money is used for criminal activities. Money laundering always affects the country’s progress.

Bitcoin Banned.

Hacking has been a prominent issue as well. People lost millions of investments due to this. The bitcoin industry took action but still, things are not onto that perfect level. These issues caused the Nigerian government to ban bitcoin back in 2017. They even formulated circulars that warned people about cryptocurrencies.

The Unclassified Status.

Many bitcoin enthusiasts weren’t to know the legalization of this digital asset. Bitcoin neither comes under the Central bank Nigeria nor the Security Exchange Commission. Therefore, bitcoin is neither legal nor illegal. This is because the government has not banned it again nor it has been declared legal and people are using it. Instead, it is an unregulated aspect of financial assets and tools.

Regulation of Bitcoin in Nigeria

Many people wanted to regulate cryptocurrencies whereas some people had negative sentiments about it. Recent developments took place and the Fintech Association of Nigeria presented a report to Security Exchange Commission about the regulation of cryptocurrencies. This report suggested that how can bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies regulated in Nigeria.

Safer Trading.

Trading has become safer with the various trading platforms. These platforms are a hope that the challenges of the bitcoin industry can be resolved to some extent. The trading platforms such as BitPal assist in buying and selling bitcoins by giving profitable amounts. Moreover, they ask the person to identify his identity from the first step. Then on other steps, the person is identified further. In this way, the fraud schemes and criminal activities are minimized because the accounts are being verified.

Conclusion:

Therefore, buying bitcoins from the renowned platforms would ensure maximum safety. It will protect you from all the scams. However, if the coins are bought from the free market then there are chances for frauds. Now the bitcoin industry must take action to make the system of free markets to be secure. So that countries all around the world ensure safe usage and trading by eradicating criminal activities.