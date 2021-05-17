Governments, particularly central banks across the world continue to warn about the pitfalls of investing in the cryptocurrency markets.

Originating from the Greek word Kruptos, meaning hidden, cryptocurrency was first outlined in a 2008 white paper published by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonymous person or group. In early 2009, Nakamoto released Bitcoin to the public.

Cryptocurrencies use cryptographic protocols, or extremely complex code systems that encrypt sensitive data transfers, to secure their units of exchange and developers build these protocols on advanced mathematics and computer engineering principles that render them virtually impossible to break, and thus to duplicate or counterfeit the protected currencies.

These protocols also mask the identities of cryptocurrency users, making transactions and fund flows difficult to attribute to specific individuals or groups. This is one of the major reasons governments have rejected use of it, as dark web users and criminals have taken advantage.

Cryptocurrencies have become valuable to most people across the globe including Nigerians delivering returns on investment of between 100 per cent and 8,000 per cent. For instance price of Bitcoin, the first, most capitalised and most popular of the cryptocurrencies, had soared from $124 in 2014 when it became popular to around $58,590 this week.

Back home in Nigeria, there has been no support for cryptocurrencies as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had warned against its use.

According to the CBN Governor, the operations of cryptocurrencies are dangerous, opaque and contravenes the existing law. He said given the fact that cryptocurrencies were issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities made it contrary to the mandate of the Bank, as enshrined in the CBN Act (2007) declaring the Bank as the issuer of legal tender in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: EFCC Warns Nigerians Against Investing In Bitcoin

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cryptocurrency is not legitimate money because it is not created or backed by any Central Bank. Cryptocurrency has no place in our monetary system at this time and cryptocurrency transactions should not be carried out through the Nigerian banking system,” Emefiele added.

However, operators in the tech industry say there is no other way to go even as they see digital currencies as a way to salvage the foreign exchange challenge of the country.

A Start-up CEO who craved anonymity noted that cryptocurrency ought to be taken seriously in Nigeria as he urged for regulation rather than the restrictions that ban crypto trading in the country.

To Head of Consulting at Agusto Consulting, Jimi Ogbobine, cryptocurrency will continue to have a place in Nigeria irrespective of the restrictions. According to him, cryptocurrency will be a major factor to look out for in remittance and investments outside the country.

“Domestically, it is becoming more and more difficult for Nigerians here in Nigeria to connect with the world and most transfer operators we reviewed say it is easy to remit money into Nigeria but it becomes difficult to remit money out of Nigeria,” he said.