By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Emameh Gabriel |

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, and Nigerian Financial Intelligent Unit (NFIU) yesterday told the Senate that cryptocurrency is being used as a channel for funding violent crimes, terrorism, just as it has become a clearing house for money laundering.

This is just as President Muhammadu Buhari has called for an overhaul of the national strategy on cybersecurity, urging more emphasis on exploring the internet for economic growth opportunities, enhancement of knowledge and mitigation of crime.

Emefiele in his presentation before the Senate joint committee on Banking and Finance, Capital Market, ICT/Cyber Crime, said Nigeria has become a focal destination for virtual currency exchange, coming second in the world after the United States.

Emefiele said that Nigeria is currently vulnerable, which necessitated the decision to check and monitor the activities of faceless players in cyberspace who could use the dark platform to promote violence crimes in Nigeria.

He further disclosed that the CBN has issued directives to investigate and track illegal transactions through the crypto-exchange to unmask actors behind dark transactions, noting that the Apex Bank has taken it as a great concern since Nigerians stumbled into cryptocurrency.

He said because players in the dark financial system cannot be trailed that is why most governments in the world have not approved of it.

Emefiele stated: “Since when Nigeria stumbled into its usage, we have been studying its development. We know enough at this stage to decide that the continuation of this crooked activity significantly threatens the safety and soundness of our financial system.

“CBN has a major and primary responsibility as a primary regulator to protect activities of all actors and stakeholders and particularly uninformed actors in that space. That is why we have asked all banks to desist from operating cryptocurrency accounts in Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we have asked our banking supervisors, our payment system and our ICT department to conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of current exchanges and their major players.

“The results of the investigation will lead to better understanding of their activities and may unveil their fraud in due cause.”

Also, chairman of ICPC, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, said virtual assets and cryptocurrencies are risky for implementation in Nigeria because the real players are faceless.

He noted that investigations have shown that cryptocurrency are used in the promotion of violence in Nigeria, citing the recent EndSARS protest.

“When it comes to cryptocurrency, the real players are unknown because they chose to be unknown. In ICPC we have few cases linking to cryptocurrency and the major one. We have not found the real player up till now”, he added.

The ICPC boss warned that Nigeria must make haste to protect its financial sector just as the responsibility rests on the shoulders of the Central Bank to take decisive decisions to prevent the influx of virtual assets into the country.

Making his own presentation, a director from the Financial Intelligent Unit (NFIU) who pleaded not to be mentioned, said the decision taken by the Central Bank is in order.

He said most violent crimes investigated by his team have had traces of funding from cryptocurrency.

“This morning I took about 30 minutes making disclosure about cryptocurrency to a foreign member. And I disclosed 21 accounts to him,” he said.

“Only last week, together with the Central Bank, we reversed more than $3 million back to a particular country. This is how bad it is.”

“They use it to sponsor violence in Nigeria. So if you like, call it terrorism, kidnapping or whatever it is.”

PMB Orders Overhaul Of National Strategy On Cybersecurity

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday ordered an overhaul of the national strategy on cybersecurity, saying there should be more emphasis on exploring the internet for economic growth opportunities, enhancement of knowledge and mitigation of crime.

“I urge the National Security Adviser to continue to coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that our Internet and cyberspace are used for the enhancement of national security and economic progression,’’ the president said at the launch of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, also quoted the president as saying: “I am confident that, together, we can pave the way for the creation of new opportunities to usher Nigeria into a bright future driven by a prosperous cyberspace and digital economy.’’

He noted that the federal government had taken some major policy decisions to increase penetration of the internet in the daily lives of citizens, particularly for the utilitarian purpose, with launch of National Broadband Plan 2020 – 2025 in March 2020; National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2020 – 2030; National Identity Programme Treasury Single Account and Bank Verification Number schemes.

“We are witnessing a rise in threats posed by cybercriminals, online financial fraudsters and cyber terrorists who use the internet to cause apprehension,’’ the president said.

On his part, the national security adviser, Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), said there had been a surge in the use of the internet, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown around the world, with increasing waves of crimes, irregular migration and threats to border security.

The NSA noted that many platforms including banking, communication and military had come under more threat, with personal information easily distorted and explored, necessitating a review of the 2014 National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS).

Speaking to State House correspondents, the chairman National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) Review Committee, Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola said the new document is the output of an in-depth, extensive multi-stakeholder effort which incorporates global trends and best practice, as well as the peculiarities of our environment.