BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

The shareholders of the Central Securities Clearing System(CSCS) Plc unanimously approved the payment of N3.7billion as cumulative dividends to be paid by the company to its investing public.

The shareholders, who gave the approval at the 28th annual general meeting(AGM)of the firm in Lagos on Friday, applauded the executive management for an incredible performance, despite the challenging operating environment.

The dividends, which translated to 83.7 per cent payout ratio, further reflects the resilient profitability of the company, notwithstanding the impact of lower trading activity on most Exchanges in the Nigerian capital market and inflationary pressures.

Consolidating on its diligent earnings diversification drive, the company grew revenue from core operations and ancillary services by 39.2 per cent to N6.4billion from N4.6billion in 2020, as it almost quadrupled earnings through ancillary services from N526million in 2020 financial year to N2.2billion in 2021 financial year.

Notably, income from ancillary services contributed 33.3 per cent and 21.5 per cent of operating revenue and total income for the year respectively, underpinning management’s strategy towards diversifying and strengthening the earnings fundamentals of the firm, with the ultimate objective of creating sustainable and superior wealth for shareholders and its broader stakeholder.

Addressing shareholders, its chairman, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said, despite the volatile operating environment and moderated capital flows, as reflected in the subdued capital market activities, the earnings fundamentals of CSCS remained resilient and indeed stronger than ever.

This fact, he stressed, is evident in the impressive revenue growth of 39.2 per cent, driven by stellar growth in ancillary income, even as the equity market recorded one of the weakest secondary market activities in the past few years, with the average daily trade value of N3.9billion, some 10 per cent below the trading activity recorded in 2020 financial year, explaining the tepid transaction fees.

“Albeit income from ancillary services recorded a significant boost, contributing N2.2billion or 21.5 per cent of total income in 2021 financial year, from N526million or 11.3 per cent of total income in 2020FY.

“This performance reinforces the capacity of the Management in delivering on the Board’s vision result of diversifying the business and enhancing the value accretion prospect to shareholders in a sustainable manner,” he pointed out.

On the outlook for the business, the chairman noted that: “typical of a pre-election year, 2022 comes with its unique macro challenges but I am optimistic on the earnings capacity and overall resilience of our business, as we hope to consolidate on the strong foundations and extract synergies opportunities with our participants and partners in sustaining the positive trajectory of the business.

“Hence, with the support of shareholders and other stakeholders, CSCS would continue to deliver superior performance and create wealth for shareholders.”

Similarly, the chief executive officer, CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri,said: “reflecting the ingenuity of our participants and more importantly quick adoption of new remote access technologies, the Nigerian capital market remained active through the prolonged COVID-19 crisis. The collaboration of our regulator and participants has been incredible in sustaining our operational protocols and IOSCO PFMI standards.

“Though clearing and settlement activity waned by 10.2 per cent due to lower participation of foreign investors in the Nigerian equity market and a host of macro challenges, we are excited at the growth in our depository assets by 6.1% to N23 trillion, reflecting new listings of securities across our multiple Exchange partners as well as issuers’ and investors’ confidence in the safety and secured accessibility of our systems.”

Continuing, Mr. Jalo-Waziri said: “overall, we achieved N5.8billion and N4.4billion Profit Before Tax and Profit After Tax respectively, underpinning the resilience of the business and commitment of my colleagues and I, in delivering on our pledge to sustainably create value for shareholders and our broader ecosystem.”