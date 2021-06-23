The Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) has officially been concluded with over 11 million direct beneficiaries across the 29 states and an estimated 25 million indirect beneficiaries.

Advertisements





The eleven year old programme was launched in 2009 for the implementation of the Social Protection Programmes of the Federal Government through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) and now supervised by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

According to the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq who officially closed the program at the in Abuja yesterday. the CSDP operated with the core principle of Community Driven Development (CDD) Approach.

“This is a development paradigm that focuses on the needs of the poor and vulnerable and empowering them with development resources to address their peculiar needs.

“Using this unique approach, the CSDP has implemented micro projects in poor communities across the 543 Local Government Areas of 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The poor communities are identified specifically through the use of Poverty Maps agreed to by each participating State and FCT.

“The Project has made substantial impact on improving access of the poor and vulnerable to social and natural resources infrastructure

across the benefitting communities”.

Advertisements

During its over 11-year span, CSDP successfully completed 16,166 micro-projects in 5,664 communities and 934 vulnerable groups. These micro-projects cut across eight sectors of intervention namely education, health, water, transportation, electrification, socio-economic, environment and community housing. In addition, 5,764 classrooms, 1,323 health centres and 4,442 water micro projects were constructed and/or rehabilitated.

Minister Umar Farouq also thanked the World Bank and the state governments who contributed and participated in the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we are therefore celebrating today is the eminent closure of the CSDP with clear records of impacting the poor and vulnerable communities and groups across the country”.

In his goodwill message, the Governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi who spoke on the topic ‘Repositioning Nigeria for Greatness and Development: The Imperatives of Community Driven Development. He described CSDP as one of the most impactful development projects of the World Bank and a great legacy.

Awards were given to Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq and Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning Prince Clem Agba as Chief Promoters and Champions of Community Driven Development in Nigeria while the World Bank Country Director, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri and Professor Foluso Okunmadewa, World Bank Team Task Leader of CSDP received Lifetime Awards of Excellence in the Fight to End Poverty among the Rural Poor.

Bauchi emerged winner of the State Agency with the Highest Number of Completed Micro Projects of 916, while Cross River state won the State Government with the Highest Amount of Government Contribution award with a total of N1, 646, 835, 451.71.

Best State Government on Replication of CDD using Government Resources went to Plateau state.