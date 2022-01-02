The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has written to members of the National Assembly, urging them to decline approval for the proposed amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) which would give the government unlimited latitude to borrow money notwithstanding the country’s debt position.

The Finance Bill 2021 pending before the National Assembly proposes the amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 to enable the government to start borrowing for “critical reforms of significant national impact.”

The CSJ, through the lead director, Eze Onyekpere, said, “Already, the FRA lists capital expenditure as one of the areas to justify debt procurement. As such, the proposed amendment cannot be referring to borrowing for capital expenditure. This leaves borrowing in the name of critical reforms of significant national impact to merely borrowing to fund recurrent expenditure in personnel and overheads.

“Essentially, this proposal is about expanding the conditions for borrowing without removing or restricting any of the existing conditions for borrowing.

“This implies an intent to increase borrowing and Nigeria’s indebtedness at a time our last reported percentage of debt service to revenue was in excess of 80 percent,” Onyekpere said.

