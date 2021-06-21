A civil society group under the aegis of Citizen Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI), has petitioned the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammed Bello, urging him to resolve the leadership crisis in the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA).

In a petition signed by the group executive director, Comrade Olumuyiwa Onlede, made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, dated June 21, 2021, the group claimed that the executive secretary now deals with the minister directly without the input from the permanent secretaries.

Onlede said the laid down reporting line has since changed at the instance of the minister Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, saying FCDA files now goes to the permanent secretary from the minister which he said: “it is totally wrong.”

He alleged that “the most serious among this issue of maladministration in the office of the Director of Treasury of FCTA that has been vacant for the past 14 months for no justifiable reasons.

“Alteration of reporting line has also resulted into duplication of duty within the system, treated files in FCDA are sent back to FCTA Treasury department for a fresh processing.”

He stated that we are giving a 14 days ultimatum to the minister to act on these allegations and correct these anomalies especially as it relates to the office of the Director of Treasury that is currently held by the permanent secretary of FCTA.

He said the failure to act on this will leave us with no other choice.

“Since the beginning of this administration in 2015, there has been no substantive executive secretary to pilot the affairs of the five secretaries of FCTA, the management of the departments have been in acting capacity since then and that has affected the policy implementation of FCTA. The same goes for most of the parastatals under FCDA.

“The integrity of the minster is not at any point in doubt but our challenge and question is his ability and sagacity to deliver good governance and make a positive impact on the life of our people and until we see that in motion we will continue to raise concerns,” he said.