By IGHO OYOYO

Civil society organisations under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (COCSON), in collaboration with Project 20 million, have awarded the former Chief of Army Staff, General Azubuike Ihejirika, the Doyen and Ambassador of the organisations.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Tijani Danjuma, Director of Administration, Project 20 Million, he explained that the award was first of its kind to be bestowed on any Nigerian, saying that it is world recognized, as it is being endorsed by the World Council of Civil Societies (WOCOCS) during their convention in Alabama, USA.

Danjuma further said that the gesture was a quest aimed at a thorough, purposeful, invigorated, mass-driven and grassroots mobilization to pull the Nigerian economy out of the woods on the principal anchor of translating their vast youths potentials to productivity.

“At our recent National Executive meeting with the Inspector General of Police, he had made emphasis and advised on the need for a better engagement of youths, the need for empowerment programs, capacity building and appreciation of Nigerians who have selflessly engaged in Nation building.

“As an organization with structures in 36 states, including FCT, 774 local government areas and 120, 001 polling units in Nigeria, we have noted General Ihejirika’s unrelenting efforts towards human development, capacity building, youth empowerment, efforst to improve the lives and condition of people and most importantly his unrelenting efforts in the transformation of the Nigerian Army during his meritorious service.

“This has earned him the Doyen of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON) and ambassador of Project 20 Million. It should be noted that the twin awards have only been bestowed on one person before now, the current Inspector General of Police,” he said.