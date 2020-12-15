ADVERTISEMENT

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Competent Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust, CGACT, Monday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari over reappointment of the Executive Secretary, Petroleum Equalisation Fund, Ahmed Bobboi, for another tenure.

The commendation was made by the National Coordinator, CAGCT, Amb Adebayo Omoba, during a courstey visit to the Executive Secretary’s office at the Headquarters in Abuja.

According to Omoba the reappointment was well deserved as it will inject freshness in the organisation for effective service delivery in the areas of synergy, technology innovation strategies, based on his over two decades of unprecendented experience in the petroleum sector.

He further states that PEF’s boss’ managerial skills is second to none since inception of the organizatio.

He said: “His leadership prowess is highly commendable as has succeeded in institutionalizing a prudent policy whereby all Staff must work in the field (Zonal/Depots offices) and various departments, before they can qualify for Managerial positions.

“The ‘Project Aquila’; an electronic mechanism introduced by one of his predecessors, to monitor movements of petrol from depots to depots, with the automation of the operational processes, in addition to serving as a tool for gathering data for business intelligence.

“Even though he and the Board have always known that as useful as Aquila is in facilitating prompt payments, curbing human error and fraudulent claims, there are still opportunities for improvement for an even more robust system for effective service delivery.

“In taking the gains of Aquila further, because of his creativity and innovative skills, Bobboi embarked on a more extensive Information Technology drive that will ensure real time monitoring and data processing of petrol movement(s) in Nigeria to the last mile, that is, the filling stations so that all Nigerians can have access to petrol irrespective of your location.

Currently, the unflagging team, (in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency), are spearheading the deployment of the ‘Downstream Automated Fuel Management Information System’ (DAFMIS), primed to bolstering all operational processes within the organisation; a move deemed quite innovative and that which will be beneficial for all stakeholders in the petroleum sector.

“The major uniqueness of DAFMIS is its distinct Fuel Monitoring System (FMS).

This provides for an electronic eye (sensor network) which spawns near real time information on ships, tank farms, depots, pipelines, trucks and filling stations. This is an ingenious idea which guarantees that the movement of products are tracked everywhere and on the go.”

Meanwhile, he (Amoba) assured Nigerians on the scheme Government has embarked on as over 550 trucks are currently being retrofitted for the scheme.

“It does not end there. Fuel in the storage tanks of filling stations can also be monitored remotely, country wide. In effect, any station hoarding fuel for whatever reason would be caught out and sanctioned.

“DAFMIS is structured to cut waste, improve efficiency and plug loopholes in the petrol distribution chain.

“Due to his ( Bobboi) workaholic nature it’s not really surprising that he has already set his sights onto bringing the uncharted areas of the country -especially the riverine and mountainous zones- under the ‘Equalisation Process’. This means the people in these tough terrains would be able to pay the same price for petrol as everyone else! (Hitherto, marketers usually add varying premiums for ferrying the product to these peculiar places). This is bound to root more economic activities and make life much easier for all and sundry.

“Apart from the stabilising petroleum supply in every part in Nigeria (no more queuing up in the filling station, most especially during festive season like this), and embarking on other cutting edge innovations in the organisation, the National Council of Hydrocarbons (a body charged with the maximisation of the potentials of Hydrocarbons for national development), has twice voted PEF(M)B as one of the best fund managers in the industry. The Council has also been unwavering in its conviction that the Equalisation entity should remain independent in order to make for continued and seamless performance.

“Its on the light of the above we are using this means to appeal to Ahmed Bobboi to take a course as a visiting lecturer in either Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE) or Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Warri as a means of transferring his wealth of knowledge in the petroleum industry to the younger generation for National gain.

“We therefore implore all relevant stake holders in the industry to support the transformational drive in line with the core values and mission of the ably lead ES”, he added.