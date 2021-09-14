The Coalition of Civil Society Groups has condemned in strong terms the call for the resignation of the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele by the Arewa Youth Assembly over claims that the policies of the apex bank have plunged the county’s economy into comatose is laughable and uncharitable.

He described the claims as unfortunate that some individuals will derive joy in an attempt to pull an achiever down.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the President of the group, Mr Etuk Bassey Williams implored all Nigerians to jettison the mischievous call for the resignation of the Governor of CBN.

He said the call is the handiwork of evildoers who are committed to destroying every effort of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Lieutenants to improve and stabilize the economy.

According to him, “Having painstakingly reviewed the giant strides of the CBN governor in repositioning Nigeria economy into an export-driven one to compliment the earnings from the sales of crude oil, to create wealth and employment for the youth through loan, and his recent move to end the dubious activates of BDC operators, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups hereby passes a vote of confidence on the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the entire CBN Management Team

“We hereby call on Nigerians to support the Government and also implore the media to use their profession to enlighten the public of the achievements of the Government so as not to allow mischief-makers to wrongfully influence the idle and uninformed public.”

Speaking further, he said, the falsehoods are too many, on the disbursement of COVID-19 loan meant for indigent Nigeria.

“We frown and condemn any plot by any mischievous group or individuals to use and enticement the youths to embark on a campaign of misrepresentation geared towards frustrating the effort of the CBN governor in his bid to reposition the economy and help Nigerians create wealth and improve on the living standard,” he added.