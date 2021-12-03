A civil society organisation, Niger Delta Assets, has called on the federal government to allocate more funds to the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), to enable it reduce the rate of unemployment in the region.

Leader of the group, Collins Obilor, who made the appeal in an interview with LEADERSHIP, noted that the rate of unemployment in the region is alarming and could be tackled if the federal government adequately funds the agency.

Obilor said with more funding of the agency, many youths in the region would be taken out of the street and engaged in agriculture and any other agro-allied businesses.

He maintained that the federal government could reduce this menace by increasing the budget of NDBDA, adding that the rate of kidnappings and pipeline vandalism, cultism in the region is high because most of the youths are either unemployed or underemployed.

Obilor also called on the youths of Niger Delta region to shun all activities relating to illegal oil refining, which has, to a large extent, destroyed the ecosystem and devastated the environment.

Also speaking, the secretary of the group, General Patrick Nwogu, commended the managing director of the agency, Mark Derefaka, for changing the narrative and achieving the core values of the NDBDA.

Nwogu also lauded the entire management team of the agency for adding value to the organisation, unlike what it used to be in the past.