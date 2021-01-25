As groups continue to rally support for Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to vie for the presidency in 2023, a civil society organisation, Guardians of Democracy and Development (GDD), has warned Nigerians to be retrospect about such a choice, saying his antecedence as a governor fell short of expectations.

The CSO in a statement signed by its convener, Danesi Momoh Prince, particularly frowned at the recent distribution of wheelbarrows and shovels to some youths in the state by the governor, describing the action as not only archaic but an insult on the sensibility of the people.

Consequently, the group urged Nigerians to be thorough in assessing

ADVERTISEMENT

people who aspire for public offices, rather than basing their decisions on mundane issues such as age, religion and tribe amongst others.

According to the CSO, Nigeria has attained a height it can no longer afford mediocre leadership, adding that the social and infrastructural deficit requires someone who is scientific in his reasoning and approach to governance.

“Majority of Nigerians are not satisfied with the state of affairs in the country and this shortfall is in all spheres of the nation’s life.

What this entails is that we have not taken seriously the processes of selecting our leaders. This is why as CSO, we have taken it upon ourselves to mobilise Nigerians to get involved in the leadership selection process.

“One of the ways of doing this is to speak against those who are eminently not qualified to occupy leadership positions. A governor who still sees wheelbarrows and shovels as empowerment implements certainly has nothing desirable to offer than returning the country to the stone-age era.