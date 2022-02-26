Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria has called on Nigerians to adopt the federal government’s micro-pension plan, a contributory scheme designed specifically to opt in members of associations, unions, cooperatives, traders, professioAnals and individuals with verifiable source of income.

The scheme which promised flexible contribution remittances, opportunity to make a withdrawal at the age of 50 and financial independence at old age, is a voluntary and solely funded by the contributor who must not be below 18 years of age with a legitimate source of income.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of a sensitisation workshop with officials of the National Pension Commission on Friday in Abuja, chairperson of the coalition, Comrade Adams Otakwu said the plan has the potential to drive rapid economic growth, sustain development, boost national security and help avert old age miseries.

Otakwu called on members of the informal sector and civil societies across the country to enroll massively in the scheme.

He said, “We are fully convinced and persuaded that the Micro-Pension Plan has the potential to drive rapid economic growth, sustain development and boost national security, We therefore call on members of the Informal sector and civil societies across the 36 States and 774 local government areas of Nigeria to enroll massively in the Micro-Pension Plan and the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

This will greatly enhance participants’ wellbeing in present and future times, and ultimately avert old age miseries. We take occasion to urge on citizens in general to enroll in the Contributory Pension Scheme of PenCom, and we admonish those who are already enrolled not to contemplate exit for any reason.

