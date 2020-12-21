The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, had condemned in strong terms a frivolous report of an alleged fraud against permanent secretary, Delta State Government House and Protocol, Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the group accused an online newspaper and its cohort in their cheap media blackmail/media trial against the impeccable character/office of permanent secretary, Delta State Government House and Protocol, there by denting the image of the State and his hard earned reputation.

The statement signed by the Chief Convener of CCSO, Amb. Godwin Erheriene, who is also the spokesman of Competent Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust (CGACT), the group said, “We the Civil Society organisation are using this medium to call on the presidency for total checkmating of media houses, most especially the online media. As far we are concern, the social media in recent times has done more damaged to the image of Nigeria than good.

It would be recalled that Sahara reporters had earlier alleged the Minister of communication, Dr. Isa Pantami and other top Government officials in this current administration for their evil agenda, however, “we will resist any attempt to pull down any individual who is doing very well in his or her chosen carrier”, Godwin said.

the statement also reads that, We are not unaware of the recent misinformation on some organisations and top government officials who are important to this nation but being dragged to the mud by the online newspaper and some evil crops of persons. It’s totally not encouraging to rubbish Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje, permanent secretary, Delta State Government House and Protocol, been someone who is always working tirelessly for the Development of Delta State via his capacity to make sure the State be at par with other State globally, a workaholic civil servant per excellence.

It further said, “This record is not good for a growing State like Delta State, who just got her independence August,1991, and still trying to build a strong economic base and infrastructure to make her conducive for all and sundry, and to make it look very attractive for investors and habitable for all.

With this kind of media trial strategy going on in this country without been tried from any Competent court of jurisdiction, on this matter to have given verdict on the alleged misleading information, Delta State deserve an unreserved apology from Sahara reporters and others who were fingered in this unholy act which is a very big crime against humanity.

“We are having growing worries over the too many ‘unprofessional acts’ being displayed by the Sahara reporters and other media outfit that are making them self available to be used by some evil persons who don’t want anything good in this country, there by using these media outfits as a tool to bring down performing patriots, just to score cheap media points and for other evil reasons best known to them. However, it’s high time we stop this “let bring him down syndrome” if we must thrive in general sphere.”