The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Katsina State has expressed concern on the level of hunger and poverty in the country.

Urging the federal government to reconsider the ban on importation of food products as an interim measure pending the time the country becomes self-sufficient in food production, the group made the plea in its 61st independence anniversary message signed by its chairman, Abdurahman Abdullahi.

It said the nation’s 61st anniversary should be a moment of sober reflection and well wishes for the country.

The CSO stated: “The coalition is seriously disturbed by the level of poverty and hunger caused by unemployment and high cost of living, both of which are making it difficult for the majority of Nigerians to afford even two meals per day.

“For a country of over 200 million people to be able to feed itself, the agricultural system must be largely mechanised. It is on this background that the coalition calls on the federal government to reconsider its stand on the ban on food importation till when the country becomes self-sufficient.

“The ban should be lifted as an interim measure to bring down the soaring costs of foodstuffs especially.”

The coalition urged the people of Katsina State not to relent in their prayers for sustainable peace in the state and the nation in general.