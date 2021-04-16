ADVERTISEMENT

BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders have lauded the movement of Ekiti State from 28th position in 2018 to fourth position of the 36 states in the federation on Budget Transparency Index.

The bodies praised the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration for validating the State Action Plan on Open Government Partnership (OGP) to further consolidate good governance and enhance transparency and accountability.

Fayemi while performing the validation in Ado Ekiti yesterday said the action was a demonstration of the commitment of his administration to enshrine the principles of openness in government business and simplifying service delivery to the people.

Represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor stressed that the OGP process requires high level political support to succeed noting that its implementation will increase citizens’ trust in government.

The validation of the action plan was witnessed by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), representatives of CSOs, faith-based organisations, privatesector groups, trade unions, senior government officials and OGP National Secretariat.

The civil society adviser, OGP National Secretariat, Mr. Stanley Achonu, said Ekiti had scored many firsts including the first in the South West to sign the OGP, the first to have the fastest Action Plan on OGP and the first in Nigeria to enact Freedom of Information Law.