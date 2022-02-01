The Coalition of Ekiti State Civil Society Organisations (COESCSOs) has described the governorship primaries conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as peaceful, acceptable and substantially compliant with the provisions of the electoral act.

Giving the preliminary report of the Coalition in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the chairman of COECSOs in the state, Prof. Christopher Oluwadare, said the fact that the elections didn’t witness bloodshed, killing and violence make them more acceptable and better than the previous years.

The Coalition, comprising over 150 organisations posited that, “For PDP and APC indirect and direct primaries, those who have stake, I mean the godfathers controlled the process. We feel that we must neutralise the overriding powers of individuals, so that they won’t be the sole determinants of who becomes what in our parties.

“If you check critically, the person people felt had been supported by a former governor in PDP won the primary, likewise in APC, the anointed person won.”

That is why all contestants should try and mobilise early, so that you can have serious elections that will be participatory.’’

Oluwadare added that there were tremendous improvements in the conduct of the primaries, thereby making them generally acceptable.

“The fact remains that the APC primary was much more peaceful with over 107,000 party members participating and this is commendable and a good sign of a better voter turnout at the next election. It also reflects the general wish of the voters across the LGAs.

