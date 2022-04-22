A coalition of 20 civil society organisations (CSOs) in Bayelsa State has condemned last week’s invasion of a State High Court in the state by hoodlums, describing it as unacceptable act.

The CSOs under the aegis of the Youth Mandate Assembly also called on the state government and security agencies to beef up security around the courts and judges in the state.

The president of the Youth Mandate Assembly, Comrade Ebiye Precious Suoteigha, during a media briefing in Yenagoa, said the attack on the judiciary is an attack on the administration of justice and society in general.

“We state unequivocally and I’m very clear terms that the attack on a sitting Judge of Bayelsa State is completely unacceptable,” Suoteigha said, adding: “an attack on the judiciary is an invitation to anarchy, lawlessness and jungle justice. This is one too much, as the law is supreme and the law is no respected of anybody, no matter highly placed.”

He called on the state government to put in place the necessary machineries for the protection of judges to enable them discharge their constitutional duties without fear or favour.