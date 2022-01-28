Beyond the debate about zoning and power shift ahead of the 2023 presidential election, key stakeholders in the country have insisted that the next president must believe in one Nigeria and be passionate about addressing the needs of the people, in addition to having the capacity to bail the country out of economic doldrums.

Civil society organisation (CSOs) and political stakeholders, who spoke exclusively with LEADERSHIP Friday, stressed that as much as the person would have had a track record of good performance in previous offices he has occupied, the person must be of sound health and not be burdened with the perception of corrupt enrichment, among others.

Their call comes at a time the debate over power rotation and zoning have saturated the political space.

So far, aspirants who have formally declared their intention to contest the presidential election are former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Kingsley Moghalu; Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim and former Lagos State governor and APC national leader, Bola Tinubu and former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Others are Senate minority whip and former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu; Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, and entrepreneur and youth development advocate, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi.

However, those expected to make a public declaration for the top seat soon are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Ekiti State governor and chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi; APC chieftain and business mogul, Gbenga Olawepo-Hassim; minister of state for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Kano State governor, Senator Musa Kwankwaso; Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed; and former Zamfara State governor, Senator Sani Yerima.

Most of the aspirants are embarking on wide consultations with the various power blocs.

But weighing on the debate for who should lead the country next year, the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) and other CSOs yesterday asked Nigerians not to elect a sick president.

Specifically, the CSOs said Nigeria must elect a president free of corruption allegations and a person with demonstrable capacity to lead the country both in local and international affairs.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Friday, IPAC chairman, Yabagi Sani, said Nigeria is a country that should have a president with passion, dexterity, empathy and, above all, genuine fear of God.

“He must have a track record to be able to put things in proper perspective on the problems we are facing,” Sani said, adding that insecurity and economic deterioration are what the next president should focus on fixing.

“Such a person is not difficult to find,” Sani added, even as he insisted such people are not in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Nigerians must have the confidence and shun money politics. We must by now know that we must get competent people who can’t be found in the contraption of the APC and the PDP.

“If we must solve our problems, both the PDP and the APC don’t have what it takes to solve the problem, because the contraction called the APC and the PDP is exactly what Nigerians should run away from.”

“Nigerians must vote against that establishment. If you talk about the PDP or the APC, it is the same people. We must look beyond the PDP or APC if the country must get it better. You can’t be different from what makes you. It is exactly what is happening in the APC and the PDP. Believe me, APC and PDP can’t take Nigeria out of the quagmire. We must outgrow this vicious cycle and look outside the APC or PDP. They can’t give Nigeria the kind of leadership we want,” Sani said.

On his part, the executive director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Awwal Rafsanjani, said Nigerians must ensure they have a president that is knowledgeable about governance issues and international diplomacy.

“We must have a president that is committed to promoting democracy, human rights and anti-corruption. We should have a president that is committed to people-centred development, programmes and projects.

“He should be a president that has not been indicted when it comes to issues of corruption or scandal. That can affect the office of the president.

“We should have a president that is fit health-wise, because we don’t want a president that will be using taxpayers’ money on hospital bills for several months abroad without fixing the nation’s hospitals.

“We don’t need a president that is already perceived to be a looter or corrupt person. He should be somebody who cares about Nigeria. He should be someone who will effectively play an oversight and ensure that institutions of government are working well and strong. These are the things we look forward to, and we want Nigerians to go for it,” Rafsanjani said.

For the chairman, Partners for Electoral Reforms, Ezenwa Nwagwu, Nigerians should elect a president that will beat the IMF and World Bank antics.

“My preference for the kind of president we should have is it should be determined by Nigerians because I can’t undermine the democratic choices of Nigerians,” said adding that the next Nigerian president should rebuild refineries and grow the economy.

“He should be a president that will build houses for the poor, increase funding for education and health, industrialise the country by revitalising the Ajaokuta Steel Company, and the rolling mills in Jos, Katsina, Kaduna, Asaba and others.

“The next president should revitalise the textile industry. If they continue to vote for a president tied to the IMF and World Bank, they will continue to suffer an increase in fuel price. They will continue to seek privatisation and commercialisation of our common structures,” Nwagwu said.

“It’s not about personality. Nigerians need jobs, and there will be jobs when you go back to industrialisation. If the Kano and the Kaduna textile industries are all working, mills are functioning, the refineries are working, and we are refining the products the country needs, the country will be good for all.

“So, it is not about the personality but the economic blueprint that person will bring to work for the poor,” Nwagwu added.

ACF, CNG Speak On Expectations From Would-be President

The apex northern sociocultural group Arewa Socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said the president should be a person that will abide by his oath of office.

When asked by LEADERSHIP Friday, the national publicity secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, simply said, “He should abide by his oath of office he took.”

On their part, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) through its spokesperson AbdulAzeez Suleiman, said, “the North is so cultured and decent that it will not expect preferential treatment from any Nigerian president even if he is a northerner so long he would judiciously and fairly treat every Nigerian citizen with equity and justice and has the capacity to lead the country through and out of its limitations around the economy and security.

“We can all see that though President Muhammadu Buhari is from the North, no one expected that he will run an administration that will give to the North what it does not deserve.

“Essentially, we would expect the next president to, first and foremost, continue with the difficult process of fighting the insurgency and other forms of criminality across northern Nigeria and freeing our people and our nation from their stranglehold.

“We therefore expect the possibility that we could look to a future without insurgents, kidnappers and bandits; that our young will get good education, acquire skills and get jobs; that corruption will be arrested, contained and eliminated.

“The North would work to ensure that the next president is committed to leading our nation out of its limitations, into a future in which we will live secure lives and pursue livelihoods in a united Nigeria whose resources will be protected by leaders.

“The new thinking in Nigeria today is for a young, energetic, competent president who can play many roles, including administrative director, party head, commander-in-chief, number one diplomat, spokesman for social justice, a friend of business and labour, and moulder of the federal judicial system.

“The new president envisaged by the North should therefore be a moral example to his people, one whose office commands and enables him to set the standard of ethics and excellence for all.

“One of the issues presently dominating the northern political discourse is the setting of the parameters to be met by the next president of Nigeria.

“We in the North are committed to ensuring that the post-2023 president must be in his 60s, must have good knowledge of the economy, and must have friends or associates across the country.

“The North envisages a president who is not hampered in the performance of his job by age, defects of not knowing what to do with the collapsing economy of the country, and limited knowledge of the vast Nigerian space and the limitations imposed by our diversity,” the CNG spokesman said.

Next President Must Believe In Unity of Nigeria – Igbo Leaders

Speaking on the matter, elder statesman, Mbazuluike Amechi, stated that anybody aspiring to preside over Nigeria in 2023 must first of all be a Nigerian in words and actions.

The First Republic aviation minister and one of the few remaining members of the Zikist Movement stated this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Friday.

Besides being a Nigerian, Amechi said the aspirant must be somebody who believes in the unity of Nigeria and somebody that believes in true federalism.

He further disclosed that the person must be somebody who believes in equity and balance, adding that he must have a high moral standard.

The elder statesman further pointed out that the candidate must not be a parochial politician, and must have creditable records of past performance.

“He must have a national outlook about Nigeria and must have performed somewhere, somehow at a level in the past in Nigeria so that the nation will have an idea of what he is capable of doing and who he is and what he has done in the past. He must be answerable to the people and be a listening leader,” he stated.

Also in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Friday, the national publicity secretary of the apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohananeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, concurred with Amechi that any anybody aspiring to be president of Nigeria must have a cosmopolitan outlook and must have a track record of solid accomplishments.

Ogbonnia added that the person must be courageous and an inter-ethnic manager to manage the ethnic diversity of Nigeria.

“The person must be a detribalised Nigerian, very honest and must be a person of high intellect,” he stated.

Two prominent natives of the Niger Delta region, Prince Tonye Princewill and Hon Ken Robinson, said one of the specific qualities of the presidential hopefuls must be their commitment to the unity of Nigeria.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday in Port Harcourt yesterday, Princewill, who is also a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the next president must also have a track record of job creation and have the energy to deliver.

He said: “The presidential aspirants must be committed to the unity of Nigeria. They must understand that it is not just about politics. They must have a track record of job creation, with the energy to deliver.”

Also speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday in Port Harcourt, Hon. Ken Robinson said one essential quality to look out for in the next president is somebody that understands that he is president for the entire country.

Robinson, who is the national publicity secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said: “It is necessary to note that one of the greatest drawbacks of the present administration is its penchant for nepotism and uncouth bias.

“Therefore, one essential quality to look out for in the presidential aspirants would have the ability and mentality to understand that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has only one constituency – the whole of the country.

“The entire citizens of Nigeria are constituents of the president, Not only those from his or her community, ward, local government area, state or ethnicity and religion.

“Nigeria’s Constitution states that. That sort of understanding would stimulate good governance, and all the critical parameters of good governance such as even participation and opportunities, regard for the rule of law, transparency, responsiveness, consensus oriented, equity and inclusiveness, proper accountability, etcetera.”

The acting leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere,

Chief Ayo Adebanjo. said, ‘’I don’t discuss the presidency now because I don’t believe in the forthcoming election, until we do restructuring of Nigeria. So, I can’t be talking about qualities of who will be the president of Nigeria. I won’t go for an election under the constitution I don’t know about.

‘’Anybody contesting election under this constitution doesn’t love Nigeria; why are you contesting election under this constitution? Why not first table the problem facing the country, first save the country? We said, let us agree on a constitution we can call our own, they said no; they threw a military constitution at us, when it is not a military affair.’’

But another Afenifere chieftain, Senator Femi Okurounmu prescribed a president that will work to better the lot of the masses.

‘’Somebody who wants to be the president of Nigeria must have a passion to improve the life of the common man in Nigeria, in terms of security, in terms of provision of amenities, in terms of our educational and health care system and so on.

‘’The person has to be a person with integrity, a person who can be a role model, a person who the young people will see and try to emulate and mould their lives after, and not be misled.

“The person has to be somebody absolutely free of corruption and is ready to stop corruption. The person needs to have a programme and must contest elections based on his programme, not on the basis of his ethnicity or his religion or any such thing; it must be on the basis of his programme for the masses.

‘’It is not necessary the person must have held public office before; a young man can come with vision, with ideas and may be the best president ever,’’ Senator Okurounmu said.

North-South Rotation, Historic Principle Holding Nigeria Together, Says Ohanaeze

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reminded all parties in the country, particularly the two major parties, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that the idea of North and South political rotation in Nigeria has been a historic principle holding the country together.

President General of Ohanaeze, Ambassador George Obiozor, who stated this yesterday, said that the principle was bequeathed to Nigeria’s future generation by the founding fathers, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (East), Sir Ahmadu Bello and Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (North), Chief Obafemi Awolowo (West), among others.

According to the Ohanaeze leader, the rotational principle was instituted and reinforced by further instruments even in the 1999 constitution such as the federal character and other Acts of legislation in Nigeria political history, adding that all these were meant to ensure peace, equity and fairness across the country.

“I call on the present generation of political leaders of Nigeria to avoid the present trend or temptation of throwing away institutions and political conventions and customs holding the country together

“These institutions are there to ensure harmonious or peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians. The institution of North and South rotation is a critical element in the maintenance of peace and unity of Nigeria.

“We must always remember the precarious balance involved in the making of the governance or history of Nigeria since the amalgamation of 1914.”

Obiozor urged all patriotic Nigerians or those who wish Nigeria well to join hands in preserving Nigeria’s unity by taking reasonable and desirable actions to preserve its unity.

He further said it was important to state categorically, that attempt to do away with North-South rotation is an attempt to throw Nigeria into a political crisis and is clearly a denial of Nigeria history.

“We have a federation as a system of government, and in federation throughout the world, rotation and fair sharing of power is imperative, and Nigeria is not going to be an exemption,” he stated.