The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Katsina State has called on Governor Aminu Bello Masari to implement the federal government’s N6 billion ranch project to help end insecurity in the state.

The coalition in a statement issued by its chairman, AbdurRahman Abdullahi, urged the governor, to as a matter of urgency, pay the N10,000 monthly stipends of the newly recruited 500 vigilantes and equip them with modern weapons to tackle criminals.

He said the implementation of the ranch project would end the grievances of the Fulani communities.

“Based on the coalition’s investigation, the vigilantes have only been paid two months allowances since their recruitment about five months ago and are left with locally made weapons to confront the bandits who have sophisticated weapons,” he said.

He added that the inability of the state government to pay the monthly stipends and provide weapons was gradually dampening their morale and commitment to the job they were recruited for.

Abdulahi described 2021 as a security challenging year for Katsina State, where hundreds of lives were lost to banditry, women were raped and lot of people were kidnapped for ransom by the hoodlums.

