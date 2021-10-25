Celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has accused Big Brother Naija season 6 star, Maria Chike, of snatching his sister’s husband.

He also claimed that Maria was threatening his sister’s life. The Cubana Chief Priest who made the claims om his Instagram page, @cubana_chiefpriest, urged wives to be on alert, saying that “girls like Maria are on the prowl, snatching husbands.”

According to him, Maria is dating his sister’s husband and even had the effrontery to go to the extent of sending his married sister threats to leave her husband alone for her.

The Cubana Chief Priest did not stop at that as he reportedly went further to share a video of Maria and a man he claims to be his sister’s husband known as Kevin, together in a bar. The man he claimed to be Kevin is seen covering his face in the video.

Addressing the said sister’s husband, Cubana Chief Priest admonished that he’s covering his face in the video where he’s with Maria because of shame.

He said: “All of us dey street. You no carry woman pass anybody but we never make home miserable for our woman to the point a side chic calls your wife to threaten her life.”

The celebrity barman threatened to take action if anything happens to his sister. The Cubana Chief Priest who is a known socialite and was involved in supporting former BBN housemate, Mercy Eke to emerge as season 4 winner of BBNaija.