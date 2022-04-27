Celebrity bar man Pascal Chubuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has promised to give out N4million to 40 of his Instagram fans.

The socialite made this known on his Instagram page as he counts down to hitting four million followers on the photo sharing app.

According to him, he would be disbursing the money to celebrate his new feat.

He wrote, “Update!! 4,000,000 Million for 40 people. Thank you so much @kippaafrica for coming through to celebrate me right, follow @kippafrica the sharing begins once I hit 4M in a few. Watimagbo.”

Comedians Brodashaggi and Mr Funny took to his comment section to praise him.

Mr Funny wrote, “Oga Ndi Oga”

Brodashaggi commented with love emojis.

Cubana Chief priest also vowed to make over a thousand youths a success story following his appointment as a Special adviser to the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Social Media Influence and event management.

The ecstatic businessman announced the news on Instagram, proudly displaying his letter of appointment.

According to Chief Priest, Uzodinma gave him orders to use social media to make 1,000 Imo youths incredibly successful like him.