Tension has mounted in Otefe-Oghara community, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State following the death of two persons in a cult clash.

The incident, which happened yesterday morning, was as a result of two rival cult groups, Black Axe and Vikings, in the community.

The indigenes and students of Delta State Polytechnic Oghara are said to be hiding in their homes and abandoned their hostels.

It was gathered that the two deceased are members of two rival cult groups. While one of the victims was shot dead around the community secretariat, the other victim was shot in another location within the community.

It was further learnt that one of the fleeing armed cultists was reportedly shot by security operatives and is said to be receiving treatment at undisclosed hospital, while another suspected cultist have been arrested by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the polytechnic management had also declared a two-week mid-semester break to avoid students being victims of the raging cult clash in the community.

Otefe-Oghara is the hometown of former Governor James Ibori and host community to Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Niger Delta University and other institutions. The state police public relations officer, Bright Edafe confirmed the development.