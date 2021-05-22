The police in Akwa Ibom have confirmed death of eight people in a cult clash in Esit, Eket local government area of the state.

The state police public relations officer, SP Macdon Odiko, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Esit Eket.

Odibo said since he received the report the police were taking steps to ensure that they maintain law and order in council headquarters and its environs.

The cult clash, which was a battle of supremacy, involved two rival cult groups, Vikings Confraternity and Black Axe.

A source who pleaded anonymity told NAN in Esit Eket that the clash started at a friend’s night programme when some boys accosted a Vikings member with a bag in his hands at midnight at Etebi, in Esit Eket.

According to the source, the Black Axe group searched the bag and discovered that it contained locally made pistols, which they seized.

The source said the Vikings boy left in anger to meet his group. They reinforced, went to the friend’s night programme at about 3am and killed one person from Black Axe at Etebia where the fracas started.

It was gathered that four members of Vikings and four from Black Axe were killed in the clash that ensued thereafter.

Two houses were also burnt, including the family house of the leader of the Legislative Council in Esit Eket.

NAN reports that some young men in Esit Eket had deserted their homes to other local government areas for safety.

Odiko remarked that the police were doing their best to restore peace and order in the community.

“The police will not tolerate any act that will lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state,’’ he said.

He warned perpetrators of such act to desist from it or face the wrath of the law.

“We are on the trail of those who are breaching the law and soon, the full wrath of the law will catch up with them.’’