BY INNEH BARTH, Asaba |

No fewer than seven persons have reportedly killed in the last three days in a renewed clash between rival cult groups believed to be members of “Aro baggars and Aye confraternities” in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government, Delta State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the renewed cult war started last weekend at Afiesere community, where a young man simply identified as Nyerhovwo AKA C.O was attacked and his head smashed with a battle axe which was suspected to be robbery attack.

However, following the death of the victim said to be a members of ‘Aye confraternities’ allegedly led to a reprisal attacks from the “Aye” which then spark off the renew clash between the two dreaded cult groups leading to death of no fewer than six others including two siblings with many sustaining life threatening injuries.

It was further gathered that one of the strongmen of ‘Aro baggars’ was murdered along Akpodiete street, while two other victims suspected to be ‘Aye boys’ were allegedly killed in Ekiugbo and another one killed at Oghenevweta street, while two other victims were shot on Sunday at Ekuigbo with one of them confirmed dead while the second person was rushed to a private hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention.

Though efforts to speak with the state police public relations officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya were fruitless, a security source from the ‘A’ division police station, Ughelli while confirming the incident, said as a result of the incident, a total of five other persons have been killed.

Our source authoritatively gathered that the two brothers suspected to be cult members, Master Frank and Oghenero were attacked and killed at in their home (Poyo compound) close to Ataverhe, junction in Ekiugbo-Ughelli, Delta State.

Our source further gathered that Frank and Oghenero were dragged from their room to an uncompleted building within the compound where they were shot severely.