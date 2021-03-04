BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

The Federal University of Dutsinma, Katsina, has suspended 4 students for indulging n cultists activity.

Their Vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, who approved their indefinite suspension, following “Security Report” signed by the acting chief security officer of the university, Tanimu Dari Atiku, and made available to the public.

According to the document, the students werconfirmed members of various cult groups and are suspended pending the final security investigation.

Professor Bichi, strongly warned students at all levels to desist from all forms of cultism and other social vices in the school.

He described cultism as a source of concern to the university, management and well-meaning law-abiding members of the university, reiterating that the management would not relent in dealing decisively with any member found to be involved in cultist activities.

The effected students are; Peter Enajo, M.sc Sociology; Lukman N. Aminu, B.Sc. Computer Science; Musa Halidu, B.sc Sociology, and Maikasa Victor Lawal, B.Sc. Sociology