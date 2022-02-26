Armed men suspected to be members of a secret cult, on Saturday, invaded a burial ceremony in Ebenebe, Awka North local government area of Anambra State, killing about 20 mourners.

Our correspondent gathered that the the burial ceremony was that of a suspected leader of a cult named Ozo.

A source said that while the corpse of Ozo was lying-in-state in his compound, the suspected cultists arrived the scene opened fire at mourners.

“My sister was supposed to be at the burial. She and her friends had already prepared to leave Awka for Ebenebe, but the vehicle they booked to take them disappointed them.

“She and her friends were so unhappy, and they decided to go in search of another vehicle to take them. It was in the course of going to the burial that they received a phone call that everybody at the burial had been dispersed by some gunmen.

“She also got a video from the scene, which showed several persons lying in the pool of their own blood dead, while the corpse was desecrated, with its coffin lying far apart.

“The corpse was left unattended to on the ground as everybody scampered away,” the source narrated.

The members of the community were wailing, while corpses littered the compound.

The Anambra State Police command has confirmed the incident, saying that it was a case of cult rivalry.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said: “Yes, this morning (Saturday), there was an incident at Ebenebe.

“A burial was going on, when some people suspected to be cultists invaded the area and started shooting.

“I do not have details of casualties now, but I will keep you informed once the picture becomes clear.

“For now, the commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng has despatched tactical squads comprising various units to the area to maintain calm,” he stated.