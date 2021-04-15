BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

There was pandemonium yesterday at the Niger Delta University located in the Wilberforce Island area of Ammassoma in the Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State following the shooting to death of a 200 level student, James Okunmakpeye by suspected cultists.

The deceased, James Okunmakpeye, a student of marketing at the Faculty of Management Science of the institution, was shot in the head at close range and the bullet tore through the right eye at about 11am while standing by the door of his lecture class.

Many of his lecture mates and lecturer, according to sources, scampered out of the lecture room for safety, while the deceased was left in his pool of blood. Some of the female students that witnessed the killing were seen shedding tears and lamenting the loss of life.

The public relations officer of the institution, Ingezi Idoni, who confirmed the development, assured newsmen that the authority is investigating the incident and have contacted security personnel on the matter.

Idoni said the deceased was shot dead during lecture hours.

“There was a lecturer in the class during the incident. He was shot at the door of the lecture room. He was late to the class and was being asked to come into the lecture hall. While he was offering reasons for his lateness, someone came from behind and shot him.

“The culprit after carrying out the dastardly act ran towards the Ogunbiri side of the institution where the perimeter fencing has failed and escaped. We are using this opportunity to call on the state government to assist the institution in the completion of the perimeter fencing of the institution to assist in proper security of lives and property of the institution,” he said.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asimin Butswat, who also confirmed the incident, said he is waiting for details from the divisional headquarters in Ammassoma.