Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has alleged fresh plot by some officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegedly working for external forces to exclude the opposition party in the 2023 elections by using what he called a cooked-up delegate list from an aborted congress in Imo State.

Ugochinyere, who is also a House of Representatives aspirant at a news briefing on Wednesday, said: “We have intercepted credible intelligence on a fresh plot by the same persons who ran away with the result sheets in the last aborted Congress to still use that same fake delegates list purported to have emerged from the canceled three-man Adhoc delegates election, which didn’t hold into the list for party primaries this weekend.”

According to him, the paid agents in their desperate bid have ignored even the court order which restrained the party from using any list from the purported Congress and have perfected a plot to resurface the fake list for use at the next weekend primaries.

He alleged that the plot was to clear the way to void all the primaries in Imo State from State Assembly to House of Reps and Senate, which was a repeat of what happened in Zamfara in 2019, where all winners were removed, Rivers (where their candidates never made it to the ballot), and Anambra (where Supreme Supreme canceled their candidate).

He warned that Imo PDP candidates will be out of the 2023 elections and APC will run unopposed because the primaries were held with an illegal and invalid three-man ad-hoc list.

He said “the plot is real. I, therefore, want to alert all the candidates for House of Assembly, House of Reps, and Senate in Imo State are being informed and alerted to mobilize and be on the lookout for such moves and insist on ensuring the Electoral panel members show the list of the delegates which they are coming to the Primary with before any accreditation can start.

“And ensure at all cost that the illegal list is not used to avoid canceling all Imo PDP primaries because INEC monitors will record in their report that the fake list was used and anybody from the opposition can go to court and void our primaries.”