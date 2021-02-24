Due to the trust and confidence Nigerians have in the Bank Verification Number (BVN) since it was adopted by the nation’s banks as an authentic means of identifying customers of various accounts, there has not been any significant abuse of BVN nationwide, theCoalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has observed and warnedthe federal government against plan to replace the BVN with NationalIdentity Number (NIN).The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in a statement by the chairman, Contact and Mobilization and member, Steering Committee, Rev Olusegun Peters said it is alarmed by the hasty plan by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to use the National Identity Number (NIN) to replace BVN, stating that BVN is aregulator’s policy, while NIN is a law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which supersedes a policy of any subsector of the economy.

Peters added that BVN is the nation’s secondary data while NIN and the

database is the primary one to be used by all ministries, departments,

agencies, institutions and organizations, promising adequate security of the database to avoid compromise and abuse.

He said that CUPP has no confidence in the ability of federal civil servants to secure personal data of Nigerians due to corruption inherent in the system as they dance to the musical tune of their

employers who may be acting political scripts or seeking vendetta of real or imaginary enemies, adding that the banks should continue to use the BVN while NIN will be used for sundry national identification. of the citizenry. He said this is to avoid fraudulent financial

practices in the banks which BVN drastically reduced by banks

dedicated staff.

The statement reads in part, “The clumsy directive by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in December 2020 for Nigerians to register for NIN and link it to their sim cards within six weeks which was later extended, and the stampede it caused in at various National Identification Management Commission registration

centres in the country amidst COVID-19 pandemic is a classical example

of an ill-conceived directive and poor implementation of critical national matter. Hapless Nigerians were forced to bribe NIMC officials before they were registered. It was not so during the banks

registration of BVN.

“Presently, millions of Nigerians are yet to register for NIN and link it to their sim cards due to awkward registration process and directive including not to register new sim cards.